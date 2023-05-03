House approves measure banning colleges from spending on ‘DEI’ initiatives

The Florida House gave final approval to a bill that will prevent colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - As Governor Ron DeSantis and his allies target what they call woke ideology, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that includes preventing colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The bill includes a series of higher-education changes. For instance, it would require the State Board of Education and state university system’s Board of Governors to appoint faculty committees that would review general-education core courses. Those reviews could lead to the “removal, alignment, realignment, or addition” of courses based on various criteria in the bill. The bill, which now will go to DeSantis, touched off a fierce debate about Florida’s higher-education system and campus speech.

State Representative Randy Fine supports the legislation. According to Rep. Fine, “Diversity, equity and inclusion, like so many other terms adopted by the woke left, is being used as a club to silence things, to say that if you don’t agree with them, you are somehow racist or homophobic or whatever other word that you want to use to criticize people.”

But bill critics, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, say diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are important and that the legislation will drive away top faculty members and students.

“This attack on higher education is hurting Florida’s brand. We have a very good higher-education system with lower costs than many other states. But these radical changes risk throwing our colleges and universities into chaos”, said Rep. Driskell.

DeSantis has made “woke” ideology a frequent target in education and other issues, such as in the investment of government money. He is expected to sign the bill.

