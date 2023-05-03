Lake City Police Department holds coffee with a cop event

Lake City Police Department officials are holding a coffee with a cop event on Wednesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police Department officials are holding a coffee with a cop event on Wednesday.

Residents can sit down and have a cup of joe with police officers while making conversation.

The coffee is complimentary.

The event will take place at 2670 West US Highway 90 in suite 100 in Lake City.

The department will hold this event from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

