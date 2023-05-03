Man arrested after he almost hit a MCSO patrol car while driving under the influence

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man almost hit a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy, and investigators say he was driving under the influence.

Deputies say Ryan Wilkins, 39, swerved out of his lane and almost hit a patrol car and a tow truck off Southeast 47th Avenue in Summerfield.

Deputies watched as Wilkins swerved across the road and tried pulling him over.

Wilkins sped off and parked in a driveway where he tried running away.

Deputies say Wilkins was slurring his words and swaying with the smell of alcohol coming from him.

