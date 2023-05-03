Man tries to rob Gainesville gas station, clerk walks away

Eric McFatten (22) was arrested after attempting to rob a gas station
Eric McFatten (22) was arrested after attempting to rob a gas station(ASO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Okeechobee man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a gas station Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police officers found Eric McFatten, 22, walking away from a gas station he tried to rob.

Officers say McFatten walked into a Circle K on North Main Street with a shirt covering his face, demanding money.

Police say the clerk walked away from McFatten, who tried following her to an employee only area. The clerk told McFatten to stop, which he did. The clerk then locked herself in the room.

TRENDING: Driver found with more than 23lbs of marijuana on I-75

Another employee walked into the gas station. Officers say McFatten told her to stop, threatening to shoot.

McFatten eventually left the store without taking any money or merchandise, heading south on Main Street.

Gainesville Police officers spotted McFatten walking down the street, and ordered him to stop.

Police say McFatten started running away.

Officers caught up to McFatten and tased him.

McFatten was arrested on charges of attempted robbery.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges
Ocala woman arrested for more than 30 fraud charges

Latest News

Business owners attend small business opportunity fair after 4-year hiatus
'Don't Say Gay' Bill (GFX)
Florida LGBTQ education bill heads to Gov. DeSantis
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
NCFL hospitals receive ‘A’ grades for patient safety