Man tries to rob Gainesville gas station, clerk walks away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Okeechobee man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a gas station Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police officers found Eric McFatten, 22, walking away from a gas station he tried to rob.

Officers say McFatten walked into a Circle K on North Main Street with a shirt covering his face, demanding money.

Police say the clerk walked away from McFatten, who tried following her to an employee only area. The clerk told McFatten to stop, which he did. The clerk then locked herself in the room.

Another employee walked into the gas station. Officers say McFatten told her to stop, threatening to shoot.

McFatten eventually left the store without taking any money or merchandise, heading south on Main Street.

Gainesville Police officers spotted McFatten walking down the street, and ordered him to stop.

Police say McFatten started running away.

Officers caught up to McFatten and tased him.

McFatten was arrested on charges of attempted robbery.

