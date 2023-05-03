Marion County students practice skills at STEMCon

By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of students in Marion County were ready to put their skills to the test.

The fourth annual Lockheed Martin STEMCon is underway in Ocala.

Kids were broken up into four groups and participated in hands-on activities related to science, technology, math and engineering.

Students came from elementary and middle schools in the county. Wednesday’s participants were in third through fifth grade, while Thursday’s are in sixth through eighth grade.

“Our charter is working with our local educational partners in the MCPS system, reaching young students early in their academic career to build interest and build skills that will hopefully encourage them to seek STEM careers in the future,” said engineer Justin McKenzie.

McKenzie said the math breakout room is the most popular among guests, but they also raced boats and created their own Mars rover.

All the activities are the same on both days. However, they are tweaked based on skill level and what kids are learned in class.

Organizers hope by holding events like this, students will be inspired to pursue a job in STEM.

“In Lockheed Martin, STEM is our business and not only are we interested in developing the next generation of engineers and scientists for our business, but also to make sure that we’re addressing the technology gap in our nation and ensuring we have the talent to ensure the nation’s security going forward,” said McKenzie.

