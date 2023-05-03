Mother, 3 children fatally shot in Florida; suspect sought

A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on Tuesday night.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida tried early Wednesday to arrest a man suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17 and 11.

“We know exactly where he’s at right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we can,” Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said during a news conference outside the apartment complex where the victims lived, east of Tampa.

Police are working to arrest Al Stenson, 38, on four counts of first-degree murder. A motive was not yet known, but Velasquez said Stenson is known to the family and may have lived at the apartment. There was no immediate threat to the public.

Investigators believe the victims, whose names have not been released, were shot around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., when someone found their bodies in the apartment.

“Our hearts are broken” for the family, he said.

