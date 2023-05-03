NCFL hospitals receive ‘A’ grades for patient safety

NFRMC
NFRMC(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida hospitals are receiving high marks from an independent nonprofit watchdog organization that assesses patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group updated their grades for Spring 2023 and awarded an “A” to UF Health Shands, as well as HCA North Florida, HCA Lake City, HCA Ocala, and HCA West Marion hospitals.

The organization evaluates hospitals twice a year and assigns grades based on factors such as the number of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

“We are proud to be celebrating our 50th year of caring for our community like family this year, making our 8th “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade even more significant to us,” said Eric Lawson, chief executive officer of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. “Our hospital was built by HCA Healthcare in 1973 on the foundation that our patients will always be at the center of everything we do. This safety grade further affirms the dedication our colleagues have in providing compassionate and advanced care to our community for the last 50 years.”

