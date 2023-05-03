Newberry residents raise concerns about proposed solar farm

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Mandy Wyrick is worried about her Newberry neighborhood being overtaken by a solar farm.

“I like to tell people we live kind of in the middle of nowhere,” said Wyrick. “We like that.”

The proposed farm would be built about four miles southwest of downtown Newberry--just off County Road 337--by Florida Renewable P--a partner of FPL.

“A solar farm this big being this close to residential properties,” said Jeff Holcomb, “It’s just going to disturb the look and feel of our agricultural community.”

“Coming out here it’s kind of like a retreat and I think just having the solar farm out here is going to take away from that,” said Wyrick. “The agriculture, the farmland, that’s what everybody is out here for.”

The residents are also concerned about alleged health effects.

“The least of our concerns is how ugly it is to the eye,” said Monica Lerew.

“They do generate what’s called a “heat island effect” so it raises the ambient temperature above the solar farm by up to five degrees,” said Holcomb. “There’s also potential groundwater contamination and all of us here are on wells.”

Neighbors say at this point they have accepted it will be built, but would like to see it be more accommodating to a residential area.

“I would like to see the solar panel farm work with us,” said Lerew. “Work with us to have the barriers we would like to have.”

Currently the solar farm would begin about 10 feet behind a fence directly across a narrow road from the Holcomb’s fence.

“We’re just looking for a 300-foot buffer,” said Holcomb. “Just setting it further back so some of the environmental effects that we’re worried about dissipate.”

The land purchase has been made but Mayor Jordan Marlowe said there is no site plan yet.

We reached out to Florida Renewable Partners but have not heard back.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.