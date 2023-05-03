Ocala business manager arrested after stealing almost $1 million from alternative schools

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala business manager was arrested after stealing money from alternative schools

Danielle Liles, 41, is being charged with stealing almost $1 million from alternative schools.

Ocala Police detectives reached out to Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, an alternative school that serves Marion and Citrus counties about an alleged fraud case.

The executive director told detectives that the Liles admitted to stealing money from the company since 2016.

An investigation uncovered that she wrote herself 137 fraudulent checks totaling $766,000.

Detectives say Liles admitted that she stole the money because she got addicted to doing it.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing “woke” investment strategies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.