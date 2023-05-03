Ocala business manager arrested after stealing almost $1 million from alternative schools

An investigation uncovered that she wrote herself 137 fraudulent checks totaling $766,000.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala business manager was arrested after stealing money from alternative schools

Danielle Liles, 41, is being charged with stealing almost $1 million from alternative schools.

Ocala Police detectives reached out to Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, an alternative school that serves Marion and Citrus counties about an alleged fraud case.

The executive director told detectives that the Liles admitted to stealing money from the company since 2016.

An investigation uncovered that she wrote herself 137 fraudulent checks totaling $766,000.

Detectives say Liles admitted that she stole the money because she got addicted to doing it.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing “woke” investment strategies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
MCSO releases photo of victim's car
Sheriff Woods speaks on Ocklawaha murders as deputies retrace location of victim’s car

Latest News

Deputies say Ryan Wilkins, 39, swerved out of his lane and almost hit a patrol car and a tow...
Man arrested after he almost hit a MCSO patrol car while driving under the influence
The competition started Tuesday night at the Columbia County schools auditorium and runs the...
Columbia County School District hosts Family Feud game show competition
Columbia County School District hosts Family Feud game show competition
Deputies say Ryan Wilkins, 39, swerved out of his lane and almost hit a patrol car and a tow...
Man arrested after he almost hit a MCSO patrol car while driving under the influence