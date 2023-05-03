Paige’s Kitchen: Three-ingredient oatmeal bars

Oatmeal bars
Oatmeal bars(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are some food marriages that are made in heaven. For example, think about chocolate and peanut butter. I think that way about honey and peanut butter. Then, if you add in another family favorite, oatmeal we are talking about a winning recipe.

These breakfast bars are easy to make because you are only using three ingredients. If you want to toss in a handful of chocolate or carob chips, feel free to add them. Make sure you let the bars cool completely before cutting. And store in an airtight container. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups quick cooking rolled oats
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 cup organic natural peanut butter

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Place either parchment paper or non-stick foil inside and let the sides lap over the side of the dish. That will make it easier to remove cooled bars.
  • In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, peanut butter, and honey until well combined. Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared baking dish. If the mixture seems too dry and crumbly add a little more honey or peanut butter so it will mix well.
  • Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until the oats start to turn light brown. Let cool.
