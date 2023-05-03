Pet rabbit dies in Marion County mobile home fire

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews battled a mobile home fire in Belleview on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Firefighters say they received a call reporting heavy smoke and flames at a mobile home on Southeast 84th Avenue. The caller said the television was on fire and a pet rabbit was inside the home.

Crews used hoses to fight the fire inside the home. They were able to bring the blaze under control within six minutes of arriving on the scene.

Firefighters found the rabbit inside the home and attempted to resuscitate it. Unfortunately, the animal died. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family living in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

