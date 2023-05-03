Semi-truck fire delays traffic on I-75 near Micanopy

Evening commuters are running into delays on Interstate 75 after a semi-truck caught fire near Micanopy
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Evening commuters ran into delays on Interstate 75 after a semi-truck caught fire near Micanopy.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the right lane of I-75 Southbound was blocked at mile marker 375 due to the fire.

Crews were able to move the vehicle out of the roadway allowing the lane to reopen.

