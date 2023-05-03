TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Kyler Nowling (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe’s Kyler Nowling treats catcher as the most important position on the field. Nowling took on the role. After the raiders’ previous starter transferred. Along the way, his best asset has become handling a loss.

Nowling said, “One thing that I have developed Just a quick turn of the page and move on to the next thing. You know if I come and strike out in the top or bottom half of the inning and I have to go out there and catch. I just can’t take it out there on the field. That’s your foundation really, like the quarterback. My role is to make sure everything is smooth and everything comes together. We are all working together as a team.”

Head coach Travis Yeckring said, “The thing that I love about Kyler is you never have to guess what you are going to get out of him. You are going to get a kid that works hard everyday at practice. He doesn’t take any days off, wants to be the best, and wants the best for his team.”

The senior’s time away from the diamond is focused in his studies Even after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Palatka in the district semis. He was busy preparing for three AP exams

Nowling said, “My parents always praise that the classroom comes first and it is all about academics at the end of the day. Because if this guy has a 3.7, but this guy has a 2.9. They are probably going to take the 3.7 guy.”

Nowling doesn’t have a 3.7. He has a weighted GPA of 4.3. He has not selected a school yet. However he already has a future mapped out by pursuing a career in sports broadcasting.

Nowling said, “I have always lived my life through sports. I have always been obsessed with sports and find something where I can talk sports all day or broadcast sports and slowly work my way up.”

Like in life. Nowling knows when you are down. It is better to dust yourself off and again. Step up to the plate.

Nowling said, “Someone else strikes out and they are throwing your helmet and stuff. You have to tell them. It is not worth it, move on and you will get another at bat.”

A man behind the plate. Someday, in front of a camera.

Kyler Nowling. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

