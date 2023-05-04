4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant

A major roadway in High Springs was shut down Thursday morning after an explosion at a chemical plant
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people were injured when a chemical plant in High Springs exploded on Thursday morning.

High Springs firefighters responded to an explosion at Air Liquide, 17526 High Springs Main St. around 4 a.m. Crews were able to put out the fire and are working to mitigate potential hazards at the site.

One of the people injured in the explosion was airlifted and is in critical condition according to High Springs officials. The other three patients were taken to the hospital. They are all employees of the chemical plant.

High Springs Main Street was closed between Northwest 182nd Ave and 174th Ave.

“Investigators are coming from North Florida to come and investigate this incident,” said Kevin Mangan, a spokesperson for the High Springs Fire Department. “They are working as quickly and safely as possible.”

TRENDING: Residents displaced after structure fire at Gainesville apartment building

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

