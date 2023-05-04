4th day of deliberations for the Andrew Gillum trial paused after juror posts about the trial
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The judge will not excuse a juror who posted about the Andrew Gillum trial on LinkedIn.
The fourth day of deliberations was paused when an attorney shared the social media posts in court, calling for this juror’s dismissal.
Judge Allen Winsor decided to keep the juror since he says the post did not indicate she was exposed to outside information on the case.
