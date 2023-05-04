Alachua County Pets: Thor, Phoenix, and Amelia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
First up is a kitty with a mighty purr Thor. While Thor may be the god of thunder, this kitty is quite bright, sunny, and loves attention.
Next is a pup who will stick by your side no matter what Phoenix. This goofball loves to play with his toys and is always down for a good cuddle session.
Lastly is a very sweet southern gal Amelia. This dog is the perfect blend of sweetness with a dash of sass and is always up for a stroll.
The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.
If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.
Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.
Cats and kittens are $20.
Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home-must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.
They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us
