Alachua County Pets: Thor, Phoenix, and Amelia

Let's take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a kitty with a mighty purr Thor. While Thor may be the god of thunder, this kitty is quite bright, sunny, and loves attention.

Next is a pup who will stick by your side no matter what Phoenix. This goofball loves to play with his toys and is always down for a good cuddle session.

Lastly is a very sweet southern gal Amelia. This dog is the perfect blend of sweetness with a dash of sass and is always up for a stroll.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home-must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

