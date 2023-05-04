Crash in Putnam County kills a motorcyclist

A crash in Putnam County left a motorcyclist dead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Putnam County left a motorcyclist dead.

According to FHP, a 57 year old man driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 Wednesday night.

The man crossed over the double solid yellow lines side swiping a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The 57 year old overturned and separated from the motorcycle traveling into a construction area.

The Silverado came to stop near the area of collision in the westbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

