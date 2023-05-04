Deborah Butler explains the history of Butler Enterprises

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Neighborhoods of Butler” is 266 acres, including the Town Center, Butler Plaza, and Butler North. Before the area was a shopping and dining hub on Archer Road, it started as a produce stand on Northwest 8th Avenue.

“They didn’t go to Lowe’s or Ace Hardware and buy materials,” said Deborah Butler, President of Butler Enterprises. “They found scraps on the ground. You know, just discarded scraps, and then put it together. My grandfather was something of a carpenter.”

Deborah Butler remembers when her father bought the land for the town center. The land was originally home to Stengel Air Field, Gainesville’s first school of aviation.

“Got us to go away on a Christmas vacation to Mexico, we never gone anywhere,” mentioned Butler. She added, “we had to cut the trip short because of the closing on Stengel Field. And I’ll never forget that. That was a big time in our life, that closing.” Butler also said, “that’s where it all started. So the first thing that he did was put in that Windmeadows Boulevard, which is still there today. It’s been modified a few times. But where North is, he put the first phase of as mobile home park. Then he built the first phase of Windmeadows Apartments which is called ‘Aqua’ now, and then by 1975 he did a strip center with the Publix. And George Jenkins the founder of Publix came to the grand opening, and I have a picture of that on the wall too. And that was the beginning of that retail.”

Butler Plaza was the first portion to open in 1975, and her dad continued to buy neighboring land. Butler worked with her father throughout the 80′s, and took over the business when he died in 2008.

“He was still working at 89,” exclaimed Butler. “People couldn’t keep up with him.”

Butler also reminisced about helping her dad when she was a little girl.

“One morning, I think it was a Saturday,” mentioned Butler. “You know it’s freezing cold and I’m wearing, the little kid with the bunny slippers, so I’m like 4 or 5 years old. And he said, ‘punky I need you to go to work. You got help daddy and me. We’re locked out. You got to open the door for us.’ So I fall asleep on the back seat of the car, and we get there and I guess it was something like a jalousie window, or there was a window that was open. He put me through the window, and they said ‘follow our voice and go to the front door and let us in.’ And that was my first job.”

She continued to follow in his footsteps by reinvesting and expanding to meet the needs of the community.

Buter stated, “after you live here and you know this market and you know the people who live here, I know what we need. We shouldn’t’ have to jump in our car and drive to Jacksonville and drive to Orlando. " She added, “making peoples lives better, and that’s what are entrepreneurs and all these inventors. How to make things better and improve on life, and same thing with goods, services, and food. People’s tastes are constantly evolving.”

Upcoming store openings in Butler, include Ruby Sunshine, J. CREW, and Aerie OFFLINE, among others.

“Clean Juice,” mentioned Buter. “Tim Tebow. He was here about a week or two ago checking out. And Warby Parker. I got Warby, they said I couldn’t do it, I got Warby Parker.”

