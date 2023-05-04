District baseball championship: Oak Hall takes down St. Francis, 11-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall baseball team routed Gainesville rival St. Francis on Wednesday, 11-1 to capture the Class 2A-District 4 title, and along with it, a berth in the regional tourament that starts next week. The victory is the Eagles’ (17-5) third in a row over the Wolves this season. St. Francis finishes the season 9-14.

The Wolves struck first on an RBI double by Nicolas Gomez-Vera in the the top of the first inning. But Oak Hall answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning before an out was recorded. Jack Kuzmicki lined a two-run single to left, and that hit was followed by Darion Medley’s two-run homer. Oak Hall added five more in the third to put the game away.

In another district final, top seed COlumbia made quick work of Lincoln, 9-0 for the title of Class 5A-District 2. The Tigers improved to 21-5.

And in semifinal action, top seed North Marion cruises past Citrus, 13-2, while Dunnellon fell to The Villages, 4-3 in Class 4A-District 5. The Colts will host the Buffalo on Thursday.

