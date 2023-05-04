Explosion at High Springs chemical plant closes Main Street

High Springs Fire Department responds to chemical plant fire
High Springs Fire Department responds to chemical plant fire
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
May. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in High Springs was shut down Thursday morning after an explosion at a chemical plant.

High Springs firefighters responded to an explosion at Air Liquide, 17526 High Springs Main St. Officials say there is no threat to the public.

High Springs Main Street was closed between Northwest 182nd Ave and 174th Ave.

TRENDING: Residents displaced after structure fire at Gainesville apartment building

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

