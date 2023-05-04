FDOT unveiling virtual memorial markers for NCFL families

Instead of the memorial marker on the side of the road, families with loved ones who've died on state roads can see that memorial online.
By Camron Lunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The amount of those familiar “drive safely” markers across state roads in North Central Florida may start decreasing as FDOT works on a pilot virtual sign program.

FDOT officials announced the program on Wednesday. Families in FDOT District 2 can now request a virtual memorial marker in lieu of the traditional one on the side of the road at the scene of a fatal crash. Tracy Hisler-Pace is the Communications Manager for FDOT District 2, she says the main reason for this new program is to keep loved ones who frequent these sites safe.

“In 1997, the memorial marker program began and while distracted driving was an issue then it’s not as prevalent as it is today and it is just too dangerous to be out on the side of the road even if you just want to visit your loved one,” said Hisler-Pace.

The first memorial marker now showcased on the site is that of Hunter Bailey. Bailey died on I-75 in Gainesville in 2013, he was 21 years old. His father Rusty is happy to see the change made and to be the first family to benefit from it.

“Pulling up that picture and seeing that memorial allowed me to kind of have those memories again and see Hunter and think ‘Ah there’s my buddy,’” said Bailey.

He also agrees it’s a safer alternative for families whose memorial marker may be on the side of a dangerous road.

“They won’t have to get out on the roadside to do these things and you can post and see these things all the time. You don’t have to take a road trip to go visit or see the memorial.”

To view the memorial website click here.

