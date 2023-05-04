First-grader found with loaded handgun in Alachua County school classroom

The School Resource Deputy for Meadowbrook Elementary School was contacted by school administrators regarding a firearm that was located within a backpack belonging to a 1st grade student(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say a first-grader accidentally brought a gun to a school in a backpack on Wednesday.

They say around 1 p.m., a teacher at Meadowbrook Elementary School found a loaded handgun in the backpack of a student in his first-grade class.

The school resource deputy responded immediately, took the gun, and secured it. He then began an investigation to determine how the gun got to the school.

According to the interviews conducted by the deputy, the student was asked to start bringing a backpack to school. The child’s mother found an old backpack in her trunk and gave it to the child.

She says she didn’t know her gun had been placed in the bag. The weapon is normally kept in her glove compartment but was moved into the bag, without her knowledge, by someone using the vehicle.

Due to the accidental nature of the incident, no charges are being filed.

“While this situation appears to be a terrible accident, we want to impress upon our community the desperate need for safe and responsible gun ownership, as this incident could have had a far worse outcome,” stated the sheriff’s office.

