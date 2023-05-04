Gainesville youth organization receives $1.35 million grant from the United States Department of Labor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville youth organization has received a grant for more than a million dollars in national funding.

Project Youthbuild in Gainesville has been awarded a $1.35 million grant from the United States Department of Labor.

The organization is just one of 68 organizations nationwide to receive the grant.

Project Youthbuild teaches young people occupational skills, and helps them earn their high school diploma and prepare for career opportunities.

