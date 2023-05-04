Gator softball team falls in see-saw affair against FSU, 8-7

Skylar Wallace blasts two home runs, her 17th and 18th of the year, in defeat
Florida infielder Skylar Wallace (17) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game...
Florida infielder Skylar Wallace (17) at bat during an NCAA regional championship softball game against Canisius on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a matchup that featured four lead changes in the first five innings, No. 3 Florida State got the last laugh, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth and hanging on to edge No. 16 Florida, 8-7 on Wednesday at KSP Stadium. The Gators (34-17) have now lost their last five to the rival Seminoles (44-8).

FSU survived despite Skylar Wallace’s two-homer game for the Gators, her 17th and 18th home runs of the season. Wallace, who was named a top-10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award on Wednesday, went 2-for-3 and was walked twice.

Wallace’s first homer of the night put UF on top, 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth. However, FSU’s game-changing rally in the fifth followed, including a two-run single by pinch hitter Katie Dack and a two-run double by Jahni Kerr. Florida State led, 7-4 midway through the fifth.

Florida’s Sarah Longley cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer. Each team scored a run in the sixth, including Wallace’s second homer, to set the stage for a dramatic seventh inning.

The Gators loaded the bases and brought the team leader in RBI’s, Charla Echols to the plate. Echols, who had already driven in a run on a groundout in the first, popped up to the catcher to end the game.

Florida heads to Kentucky for its final SEC series this weekend at 10-11 in conference play.

