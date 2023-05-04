Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, jury deadlocks on all other charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - A jury acquitted Gainesville Native and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum of lying to the FBI. Jurors were deadlocked on all the other charges against him and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The verdict comes after more than 30 hours of deliberation over five days.

The jurors indicated earlier this week they were having trouble reaching a consensus on the conspiracy and fraud charges and told the judge again this morning, they could not reach a decision.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, the verdict was read aloud in court.

Our sister station’s reporter inside the courtroom, Staci Inez, says Gillum was crying as those verdicts were read.

Andrew Gillum found NOT GUILTY on count one of lying to the FBI. The court declared a mistrial for counts 2-19, as the jury had no verdict for Gillum or Sharon Lettman-Hicks. We hear from both coming up at 4:30/5/6 tonight. @WCTV — Staci Inez (@TVStaci) May 4, 2023

Prosecutors tried to outline a pattern of misconduct between Gillum and Lettman-Hick’s firm, P&P Communications.

The charges stem from an undercover FBI investigation that looked into the pair’s use of donations during Gillum’s 2018 run for Governor.

Several undercover FBI agents testified on the 2016 trip to New York City involving Gillum, his brother Marcus, former colleague Adam Corey, and undercover agents.

The defense teams for Gillum and Lettman-Hicks spent hours of cross-examination trying to poke holes in their testimony.

Gillum did speak with reporters outside the federal courthouse after the verdict was read.

