Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, jury deadlocks on all other charges

Verdict announced just after 3 pm Thursday
Former Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum appears in court
Former Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum appears in court(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - A jury acquitted Gainesville Native and former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum of lying to the FBI. Jurors were deadlocked on all the other charges against him and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The verdict comes after more than 30 hours of deliberation over five days.

The jurors indicated earlier this week they were having trouble reaching a consensus on the conspiracy and fraud charges and told the judge again this morning, they could not reach a decision.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, the verdict was read aloud in court.

Our sister station’s reporter inside the courtroom, Staci Inez, says Gillum was crying as those verdicts were read.

Prosecutors tried to outline a pattern of misconduct between Gillum and Lettman-Hick’s firm, P&P Communications.

The charges stem from an undercover FBI investigation that looked into the pair’s use of donations during Gillum’s 2018 run for Governor.

Several undercover FBI agents testified on the 2016 trip to New York City involving Gillum, his brother Marcus, former colleague Adam Corey, and undercover agents.

The defense teams for Gillum and Lettman-Hicks spent hours of cross-examination trying to poke holes in their testimony.

Gillum did speak with reporters outside the federal courthouse after the verdict was read.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Her family came from humble beginnings, after her father moved to Gainesville in 1939 and...
Deborah Butler explains the history of Butler Enterprises
Her family came from simple beginnings, after her father moved to Gainesville in 1939.
Deborah Butler explains the history of Butler Enterprises
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial
High Springs Fire Department responds to explosion at chemical plant
4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant