Girls Place hosts 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of people donned their fanciest hats to raise donations for a Gainesville non-profit that benefits young girls.

The 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags hosted by Girls Place was held at Valley View on Thursday.

Prizes were awarded for the best-decorated table and best hat.

Money for the non-profit was also raised with games and a raffle.

Christi Arrington, the executive director for Girls Place discussed the community’s contributions to the fundraiser. “It absolutely takes a village to run a non-profit, it takes a village to raise children and so this sense of community is just really important for us and it’s a fun way to do it out here.””

Organizers say it’s important for sponsors and residents to get the opportunity to meet the girls in the program.

TV20 sponsored the event, with evening anchor Paige Beck helping to judge the contest.

