“Golden Girls” play is inspiring seniors at a Gainesville community to follow dreams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of residents at The Village senior living community are proving that you are never too old to follow your dreams.

Patricia Carrico, Barbara Martin, and Shompa Mazumder are just some of the performers taking the stage this weekend as the Golden Girls at The Village.

“I feel strongly that this is the apex of my career,” said Patricia Carrico who has been acting for 45 years and was even a founder of the Acrosstown Repertory Theatre.

Carrico began writing the play titled “The Golden Girls and The Murder Mystery Weekend” three years ago and it is now coming to life.

“There is a murder and nobody knows who did it. Eventually, Blanch gets blamed, so it’s about me trying to get out of being blamed for a murder that well, did I commit or not?” said Carrico.

This is the first resident-run play to come to The Village senior community.

There are a total of 10 performers who have been hard at work for 4 months.

“Oh, working with all these wonderful people Pat is so good, and she’s taught us a lot. said Mazumder. “Everyone has been very cooperative and friendly.”

The cast will perform for fellow residents and family members.

“I want them to have fun. said, Martin. “An evening of laughter. We don’t have that often”

Along with entertainment, these three ladies hope to inspire their peers and encourage them to follow their dreams no matter their age.

“Even though they may be over 80 which I am, does not mean we have to sit in a room all day. It means that you should follow your dreams” said Carrico.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.