Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized after suffering ‘medical emergency’ last month

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CNN) - Actor Jamie Foxx is thanking fans for their support as he recovers from an undisclosed medical condition.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he experienced the medical emergency that sent him to the hospital on April 11. He has remained hospitalized since.

On Wednesday, Foxx thanked all his followers for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram post.

It’s the first time Foxx has spoken out since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month revealing that the actor was hospitalized due to a “medical complication.”

As he recovers, Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on “Beat Shazam,” a music-related game show that Jamie Foxx hosts with his daughter Corinne Foxx.

