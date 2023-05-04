Judge issues charge to jury, urging them to reach verdict as struggles continue

Judge gave jury a so-called “Allen Charge” midday Thursday
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (Sketch/Christopher Rivera)(Courtesy Christopher Rivera)
By Staci Inez and Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the jury still struggling to reach a verdict in the conspiracy and fraud trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a federal judge issued an “Allen Charge”, urging the jury to come to a consensus.

The move came around lunchtime Thursday, about thirty hours into deliberations over five days.

Earlier in the morning, U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor read the note aloud in the fifth floor courtroom, saying in part, “There’s been a verdict as to one count, but not as to the others.”

An “Allen Charge” is essentially a strongly worded nudge from the judge to a deadlocked jury to continue trying to reach a verdict.

“... these instructions carry reminders of the importance of securing a verdict and ask jurors to reconsider potentially unreasonable positions.”

U.S. Ninth Circuit, United States v. Berger (2007)

The judge has already declined two requests for a mistrial, one when the jury appeared to be deadlocked earlier this week, and one Wednesday after defense attorneys discovered one of the jurors posting about her jury service on social media.

The jury has been deliberating for nearly 30 hours over five days, trying to reach a verdict on a 19-count indictment.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks face 18 counts of conspiracy and fraud, and Gillum faces an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

