Man in Trenton arrested after officers found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A traffic stop in Trenton resulted in a man being arrested after officers found meth in the vehicle.
Trenton Public Safety officers arrested James McKee, 57, after they say a K9 officer alerted them to narcotics in the vehicle on East Wade Street.
After the search, officers found more than four grams of meth, marijuana as well as a firearm.
McKee was charged with possession of meth with the intent to sell, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
