Multiple locations around North Central Florida hold National Day of Prayer events

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National Day of Prayer is Thursday and multiple locations around North Central Florida are participating.

Starting in Ocala, residents will gather at Marion County Veterans Memorial Park from 8 a.m. until 9.

Another event will take place at First Baptist Church in Alachua from 10 a.m. until noon.

Starting at noon, a National Day of Prayer event will take place at Olustee Park in Lake City.

Later from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., residents are invited to pray at the Dunnellon Public Library.

The Church of Ood by Faith in Starke will also be holding an event starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Newberry Ministerial Association will host a community prayer event starting at 7 p.m.

