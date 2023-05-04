Multiple locations around North Central Florida hold National Day of Prayer events

National Day of Prayer is Thursday and multiple locations around North Central Florida are participating.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National Day of Prayer is Thursday and multiple locations around North Central Florida are participating.

Starting in Ocala, residents will gather at Marion County Veterans Memorial Park from 8 a.m. until 9.

Another event will take place at First Baptist Church in Alachua from 10 a.m. until noon.

Starting at noon, a National Day of Prayer event will take place at Olustee Park in Lake City.

Later from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., residents are invited to pray at the Dunnellon Public Library.

The Church of Ood by Faith in Starke will also be holding an event starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Newberry Ministerial Association will host a community prayer event starting at 7 p.m.

