Putnam County deputies catch man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old

FLORAHOME, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old child from a home in Florahome early on Thursday morning.

Deputies say Jonathan Dumas, 41, of Palatka, visited a woman outside her home on Coral Farms Road on Wednesday evening with her 5-year-old child.

The mother went inside the home to check on her two other children. When she came back outside, Dumas and her 5-year-old were gone.

She contacted the sheriff’s office and told them Dumas, who is not the child’s father and has no custodial rights, had taken the child. Deputies used license plate readers to locate his vehicle based on the description given by the mother.

Dumas refused to stop and led deputies on a chase. Deputies were able to block his vehicle on East Lake Street in Palatka and arrest him. They noted Dumas appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The child was found unharmed.

He was booked into the Putnam County Jail and charged with kidnapping of a child under 13, child neglect, and two counts of resisting an officer without violence.

“When people ask why law enforcement utilizes LPRs, this is a perfect example,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “Deputies were able to work quickly to find this child and recovery her safe and unharmed.”

