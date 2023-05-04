Resident, firefighter injured in Gainesville house fire

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
May. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a home caught fire in Northwest Gainesville on Thursday evening.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say a home caught fire on Northwest 55th Terrace. Firefighters pulled one person out of the fire with serious injuries.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant

The blaze was quickly extinguished by GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews.

