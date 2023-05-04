Resident, firefighter injured in Gainesville house fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a home caught fire in Northwest Gainesville on Thursday evening.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say a home caught fire on Northwest 55th Terrace. Firefighters pulled one person out of the fire with serious injuries.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

TRENDING: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant

The blaze was quickly extinguished by GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.