Residents displaced after structure fire at Gainesville apartment building

GFR officials determined the fire was caused from someone smoking inside one of the apartments.
GFR officials determined the fire was caused from someone smoking inside one of the apartments.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County firefighters responded to an apartment fire overnight into early Thursday morning.

The fire happened at about 1 a.m. at Pavilion on 62nd, located at 1000 SW 62nd Blvd. in Gainesville.

A total of six apartments caught fire, displacing the residents, some who were forced to sleep in their cars.

TRENDING: Pet rabbit dies in Marion County mobile home fire

No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from the building and treated for smoke inhalation.

GFR officials determined the fire was caused from someone smoking inside one of the apartments.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide

Latest News

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Thor, Phoenix, and Amelia
Alachua County Pets: Thor, Phoenix, and Amelia
Multiple locations around North Central Florida hold National Day of Prayer events
This is what you missed when we caught up with our friends at Wind-FM!
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 5/4