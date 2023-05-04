Residents displaced after structure fire at Gainesville apartment building
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County firefighters responded to an apartment fire overnight into early Thursday morning.
The fire happened at about 1 a.m. at Pavilion on 62nd, located at 1000 SW 62nd Blvd. in Gainesville.
A total of six apartments caught fire, displacing the residents, some who were forced to sleep in their cars.
No injuries were reported and a dog was rescued from the building and treated for smoke inhalation.
GFR officials determined the fire was caused from someone smoking inside one of the apartments.
