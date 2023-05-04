Saddle Up: Four horses with ties to NCFL gear up for 149th Kentucky Derby

Twenty horses will be going head-to-head in the first race of the triple crown.
By Zitlali Solache
May. 4, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four horses, with ties to North Central Florida, are just days away from competing in the 149th Kentucky Derby.

“This race is an international race. We have horses coming from Japan, California, Florida, all over the place, all over the country, all over the world,” shared David O’Farrell, manager at Ocala Stud. “It really is an international race and very competitive.”

O’Farrell trained one of the race favorites, named “Forte”, during his early years. He said training for the horses begins as early as when they are yearlings. O’Farrell said he hopes the long hours of training will pay off.

“Forte was super athletic early on,” stated O’Farrell. “We kind of identified him as being precocious, very forward. A horse that we thought would be a very good 2 year-old. We hope for a win. I think he’s the most talented horse in the race. He’s tried and true.”

According to officials, Forte is a fan favorite and is going for a five-race win streak to the Kentucky Derby. Peter Vesgo owns horse “Lord Miles”, who will also be participating in the 2-minute race. Vesgo’s son-in-law, Christian Blonshine, told TV20 Lord Miles has been preparing for months.

“These are 20 of the best racehorses in the country and it’s a challenging race so, we’re optimistic, nervous, all of the above,” shared Blonshine. “But more than anything we’re just grateful.”

Competitors named “Practical Move” and “Raise Cain” with ties to Eisaman Equine in Williston are also set to compete.

The World Equestrian Center will be hosting a watch party for the Kentucky Derby starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

