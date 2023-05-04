Senate passes local bills regarding GRU, Fort White

Florida Senators vote on local bills
Florida Senators vote on local bills(The Florida Channel)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Senate passed a number of local bills impacting North Central Florida including a bill to give control of Gainesville Regional Utilities to a state-appointed board. They also passed a bill changing the town charter of Fort White.

On Thursday afternoon, the Senate passed HB 1645, sending it to the governor’s desk. The bill sponsored by Rep. Chuck Clemons and Sen. Keith Perry would take control of GRU out of the hands of the Gainesville City Commission.

The bill creates a five-member board, appointed by the governor, to run the utility. Supporters have argued the commission mismanaged the utility by allowing it to accumulate a large debt burden.

Opponents call the move a “state takeover.” They say the bill takes power away from the voters and gives it to an unaccountable board.

The Senate also passed a bill dealing with the Town of Fort White. The bill, which already passed the house, changes some language of the town charter.

Columbia County Report: Fort White updating town charter for first time since 1957
The town of Fort White is getting an update to its charter

Mayor Ronnie Frazier says residents won’t notice an impact because they’re just changing outdated language. The last time the charter was updated was in 1957.

One change would take out language that allows the mayor to make arrests.

