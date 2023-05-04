State lawmakers approve plan preventing doctors from offering gender transitioning treatments

State lawmakers approve plans that say physicians providing gender-transitioning care to minors will face third-degree felony charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers today approved a plan to prevent doctors and other health care providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.

House and Senate sponsors worked out differences in earlier versions of the bill.

Physicians could face third-degree felony charges for violating the law.

The bill includes an exemption for minors currently receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

“We are in a fundamental battle over the future of our children. The woke left does not believe in the idea of childhood. They don’t believe in protecting children,” said State Rep. Randy Fine, R- Brevard County.

Democrats say this bill puts people in danger of not being able to get the care they need, saying lawmakers shouldn’t interfere with decisions made by physicians and patients.

“People don’t like when they see a community being bullied. What they see out there is a community out there being scapegoated for political gain or for personal reasons,” said State Rep. Rita Harris, D- Orlando

Lawmakers have already passed a bill aimed at requiring people to use bathrooms that line up with their sex at birth.

Also, they gave approval last month to a bill that would block venues from admitting children to drag shows.

TRENDING: Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, jury deadlocks on all other charges

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

High Springs Fire Department responds to explosion at chemical plant
‘It felt like an earthquake’: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant
The 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags hosted by Girls Place was held at Valley View on...
Girls Place hosts 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags fundraiser
Girls Place hosts 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags fundraiser
First-grader found with loaded handgun in elementary school classroom