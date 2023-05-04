State lawmakers approve plan preventing doctors from offering gender transitioning treatments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers today approved a plan to prevent doctors and other health care providers from offering treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.

House and Senate sponsors worked out differences in earlier versions of the bill.

Physicians could face third-degree felony charges for violating the law.

The bill includes an exemption for minors currently receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

“We are in a fundamental battle over the future of our children. The woke left does not believe in the idea of childhood. They don’t believe in protecting children,” said State Rep. Randy Fine, R- Brevard County.

Democrats say this bill puts people in danger of not being able to get the care they need, saying lawmakers shouldn’t interfere with decisions made by physicians and patients.

“People don’t like when they see a community being bullied. What they see out there is a community out there being scapegoated for political gain or for personal reasons,” said State Rep. Rita Harris, D- Orlando

Lawmakers have already passed a bill aimed at requiring people to use bathrooms that line up with their sex at birth.

Also, they gave approval last month to a bill that would block venues from admitting children to drag shows.

