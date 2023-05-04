UF honors Tom Petty with doctoral degree

Grammy-award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Gainesville native Tom Petty will be honored with another major achievement
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grammy-award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Gainesville native Tom Petty will be honored with another major achievement.

In 2021, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously to award him a doctoral degree and now it’s come to pass. UF officials honored tom petty with an honorary Doctor of Music degree at the doctorate commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Petty worked as a groundskeeper at the university while perusing his music career but never enrolled.

His family couldn’t attend the ceremony so, UF President Ben Sasse accepted the degree in his honor.

TRENDING: “Golden Girls” play is inspiring seniors at a Gainesville community to follow dreams

Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” has been used as the school’s athletic mantra ever since his death in 2017. Last year, the university celebrated the first ever “Tom Petty Day” in his honor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide

Latest News

Putnam County deputies arrest Jonathan Dumas, 41, accused of kidnapping
Putnam County deputies catch man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old
First-grader found with loaded handgun in Alachua County school classroom
4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant
UF honors Tom Petty with doctoral degree
Residents displaced after structure fire at Gainesville apartment building