UF honors Tom Petty with doctoral degree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grammy-award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, and Gainesville native Tom Petty will be honored with another major achievement.

In 2021, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously to award him a doctoral degree and now it’s come to pass. UF officials honored tom petty with an honorary Doctor of Music degree at the doctorate commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Petty worked as a groundskeeper at the university while perusing his music career but never enrolled.

His family couldn’t attend the ceremony so, UF President Ben Sasse accepted the degree in his honor.

Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down” has been used as the school’s athletic mantra ever since his death in 2017. Last year, the university celebrated the first ever “Tom Petty Day” in his honor.

