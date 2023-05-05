40th Annual Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial took place at Kanapaha Veterans Memorial Park this evening

The 40th Annual Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial honored those Alachua County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual memorial service was held in Alachua County to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in Alachua County

The 40th Annual Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial was at the Kanapaha Veterans Memorial Park this evening.

Officers and K-9s from across the state were honored during the service with a flower being added to a wreath for each name.

