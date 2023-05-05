College of Central Florida baseball team pummels Florida SouthWestern takes Game 1, 11-3 in eight innings

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It is postseason time for the College of Central Florida baseball team. CF started a three-game series vs Florida SouthWestern State College. An early deficit did not phase the Patriots (47-6) as they thump FSWC, 11-3.

The Buccaneers (31-21) got off to a hot start. AJ Shaver hammers it out to right field for a RBI triple to take a 1-0 lead. They add one more off a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Patriots had one hit until the bottom of the third inning. Runners on 1st and 2nd base for Carson Bayne. Bayne fires it out to center field for a RBI single. Bradke Lohry slides home to cut it to 1. Juan Correa airs it out to left center field for another RBI single to tie it at 2. Kareh Valentin lets it fly to the center field fence for a RBI double and CF takes the lead for the first time, 3-2. Valentin and Juan Correa add two more off a throwing error to home plate. CF scores six runs off five hits with a 6-2 lead.

The Patriots close out the game with a bases loaded situation as Kainen Jorge bashes it out to right field, bringing in two more runs. Michael Guilliams follows up with a two-run double to take a 11-3 lead.

Valentin went 2 for 5 at the plate and three runs batted in. Juan Correa was 2 for 3 and a run batted in. Carson Bayne starts off the series going 2 for 3, a run batted in and two walks.

Brian Holliday stays undefeated after pitching 5 2/3 innings, surrenders three runs off eight hits, five walks and rang up four batters. Issac Sewell records his second save of the year.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at 1pm as the Patriots go for the sweep at Goodlett Field.

