Colleges and Universities across North Central Florida hold graduation ceremonies

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Fla. (WCJB) - Students across North Central Florida celebrated years of hard work and commitment Friday.

Several colleges and universities held graduation ceremonies.

Santa Fe College in Gainesville held one ceremony at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City held one ceremony at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

During FGC’s ceremony, a former student was awarded with ‘The Distinguished Alumni Award’ before the recipient gave an inspiring speech to students.

“I am absolutely floored with how amazing these students have done. Being a graduate of this college myself, Florida Gateway College, I know how hard it is to be a dual-enrollment student, but also the non-traditional students that have made it and are graduating today, very proud of them as well.”

Cameo Lance, Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient

The University of Florida is scheduled to start their campus-wide commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., and the College of Central Florida will hold their ceremony Thursday, May 11.

