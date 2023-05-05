Colleges and Universities across North Central Florida hold graduation ceremonies

Fla. (WCJB) - Students across North Central Florida celebrated years of hard work and commitment Friday.

Several colleges and universities held graduation ceremonies.

Santa Fe College in Gainesville held one ceremony at 3 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City held one ceremony at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

During FGC’s ceremony, a former student was awarded with ‘The Distinguished Alumni Award’ before the recipient gave an inspiring speech to students.

“I am absolutely floored with how amazing these students have done. Being a graduate of this college myself, Florida Gateway College, I know how hard it is to be a dual-enrollment student, but also the non-traditional students that have made it and are graduating today, very proud of them as well.”

The University of Florida is scheduled to start their campus-wide commencement ceremony at 7 p.m., and the College of Central Florida will hold their ceremony Thursday, May 11.

