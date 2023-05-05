FHSAA releases baseball, softball state brackets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Twelve North Central Florida softball teams and 14 NCFL baseball teams have made it to the FHSAA regional playoffs. The postseason begins with Class 2A through 5A region baseball quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The list of qualified teams, opponents, and date of matchup are listed below.

High School Baseball Region Semifinals: Class 1A (Wednesday, May 10)

No. 4 Wakulla Christian @ No. 1 Lafayette (Region 3 )

No. 3 Madison County @ No. 2 Union County (Region 3)

No. 4 Williston @ No. 1 Newberry (Region 4)

No. 3 Chiefland @ No. 2 Trenton (Region 4)

High School Baseball Region Quarterfinals: 2A-5A (Tuesday, May 9)

2A: No. 6 Eagle’s View @ No. 3 Oak Hall (Region 1)

3A: No. 6 Trinity Catholic @ No. 3 Pensacola Catholic (Region 1)

4A: No. 4 Santa Fe @ No. 5 Bishop Kenny (Region 1)

4A: No. 8 Nature Coast @ No. 1 North Marion (Region 2)

4A: No. 6 Dunnellon @ No. 3 Bishop Moore (Region 2)

5A: No. 7 Pine Forest @ No. 2 Columbia (Region 1)

5A: No. 8 Belleview @ No. 1 Lake Wales (Region 2)

High School Baseball Region Quarterfinals: 6A-7A (Wednesday, May 10)

6A: No. 7 Gulf Breeze @ No. 2 Buchholz (Region 1)

High School Softball Region Semifinals: 1A (Thursday May 10)

No. 1 Branford @ No. 4 Fort White (Region 3)

No. 4 Newberry @ No. 1 Williston (Region 4)

No. 3 Trenton @ No. 2 Dixie County (Region 4)

High School Softball Region Quarterfinals: 2A-4A (Wednesday May 9)

3A: No. 7 Keystone Heights @ No. 2 FSU High (Region 1)

3A: No. 8 Trinity Catholic @ No. 1 Hernando (Region 2)

3A: No. 4 Crystal River @ No. 5 Santa Fe (Region 2)

4A: No. 6 Vanguard @ No. 3 Lake Wales (Region 2 )

High School Softball Region Quarterfinals: 5A-7A (Thursday May 10)

5A: No. 7 Columbia @ No. 2 Deltona (Region 1)

7A No. 6 West Port @ No. 3 Creekside (Region 1)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.