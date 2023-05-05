Gainesville auto repair shop catches fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop on Friday.

Firefighters say the shop on Northwest 74th Place caught fire just after 11 a.m.

Crews cut the garage door off the building to access the fire and extinguish the blaze.

No injuries are reported.

