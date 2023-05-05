Gainesville City leaders go ahead with a no-bid contract to manage several projects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City leaders may soon make difficult budget decisions in the wake of a state audit, but this evening they went ahead with a no-bid contract to manage several projects.

CHW consultants will get 375,000 dollars over the next two years to manage projects on the city’s east side, including the eastside health and economic development initiative and power district.

The vote was 5-2, with Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker asserting other companies should have had the right to bid.

