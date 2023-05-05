Gainesville’s Reichert House operation to end this month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A city of Gainesville afterschool program for at-risk youth is set to end this month after the program faced scrutiny over its management.

According to city officials, the Reichert House’s “current frame of operation” will end on May 31, which is the end of the school year. They did not immediately clear how the program will change moving forward.

In April, City Manager Cynthia Curry announced the Reichert House will be moving under the control of the Gainesville Police Department.

She announced two other programs that will also be run by GPD.

The Reichert House has faced scrutiny by auditors over the way money is spent and accounted for.

