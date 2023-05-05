Gator women cruise past UNF in round one of NCAA tennis tourney

All six Gators competing in singles claimed their opening set; Georgia Tech awaits in round two
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 16 overall seed Florida women’s tennis team made quick work of visiting North Florida in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, cruising 4-0 to advance to the second round.

Florida claimed the lone doubles point thanks to set victories by Alicia Dudeney/ Bente Spee (6-3), and Carly Briggs / Rachel Gailis (6-1). The Gators then dominated singles play.

All six Gators won their opening set in head to head singles, with points two and three ultimately going to Briggs (6-1, 6-1) and Emily De Oliveira (6-0, 6-2). Gailis secured the overall match with a 6-2, 6-1 win.

The victory sends Florida to round two against Georgia Tech, a 4-1 winner over UCF earlier on Friday. The match is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

