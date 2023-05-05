Government leaders unsure about the future of Gainesville’s Reichert House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are unsure what’s to come after announcing an afterschool program for at-risk youth is set to end this month. The program faced scrutiny over its management.

According to city officials, the Reichert House’s “current frame of operation” will end on May 31, which is the end of the school year. Mayor Harvey Ward confirmed the city will no longer fund the program.

He cited issues with funding and the program being stagnant for reasons as to why the city will no longer fund the Reichert House. Leaders hope the community will take over and continue it.

“It allows Reichert House to be more than just a very limited set of offerings through the city of Gainesville,” said Ward.

City Manager Cynthia Curry said the city is working with multiple organizations who are interested, such as Palm Breeze Youth Services, Inc., The Children’s Trust of Alachua County and the Black on Black Crime Task Force.

It’s unclear if or when a transition under new leadership will begin.

RELATED: City leaders return youth outreach programs to Gainesville Police

In April, Curry announced the Reichert House will be moving under the control of the Gainesville Police Department.

She announced two other programs that will also be run by GPD.

The Reichert House faced scrutiny by auditors over the way money is spent and accounted for.

RELATED: Reichert House Audit report under fire for possible bias

Gainesville residents are upset the program is going away.

“It’s a good program, so somebody should reach out and try to help get it and help people,” said John Thomas.

Another resident was concerned how this will impact families supported by the program.

“For kids to have something that’s taken away that could potentially be that beneficial, I think that’s just kind of overseeing the families and the people that support Gainesville,” said Jason Hartmann.

Curry added that families with students enrolled in Reichert House concerned about the future are receiving regular updates from program staff. She added staff are helping students find other opportunities in the city.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.