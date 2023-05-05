High school baseball & softball: District tournament title games

(WCJB) -Nobody likes unnecessary drama, so the goal of district title games in Florida high school baseball and softball is win, claim an automatic berth to the regional tournament, and avoid sweating out at-large selection. A number of North Central Florida schools came through with district titles on Thursday.

In Class 3A-District 4 baseball, Trinity Catholic’s Mekai Griffin threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Celtics blanked P.K. Yonge, 10-0.

In other baseball district tournament finals, Lafayette rallied from down six runs to beat Union County, 9-8 for the 1A-District 6 title. Newberry edged Trenton for the 1A-District 7 crown, North Marion blew out The Villages, 12-0 in the 4A-District 4 finals, Santa Fe fell to Tocoi Creek, 6-3 in the 4A-District 5 title game, and it was Belleview all over Vanguard, 15-0 in the 5A-District 6 championship. Elsewhere, Buchholz took down Fleming Island, 9-0 in the Class 6A-District 3 championship.

In softball, Williston, the state’s top-ranked 1A squad, wasted no time in capturing the 1A-District 8 title over Hawthorne. The Red Devils scored seven first inning runs and went on to win, 11-1.

In other district finals, Santa Fe defeated Trinity Catholic, 5-4 on a walk-off single by Kaydence Davis. The Raiders claimed the title in Class 3A-District 5. Meanwhile, Fort White stunned top seed Branford, 7-0 for the 1A-District 6 title, it was Dixie County rallying to beat Trenton, 4-3 in nine innings in the 1A-District 7 championship, while the 4A-District 7 title featured Vanguard falling to Eustis, 8-1.

