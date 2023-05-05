‘It could’ve been a deadly situation’: Parents react to 1st grader accidentally bringing loaded gun to school

Deputies deemed it an accident and no charges are being filed.
Deputies deemed it an accident and no charges are being filed.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriffs deputies said a first grader from Meadowbrook Elementary accidentally brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday.

It all unfolded at around 1p.m. when the teacher noticed the weapon in the child’s backpack. Deputies said prior to the incident, the teacher had asked the student start bringing a backpack to school, so the teacher could send some items home.

RELATED: First-grader found with loaded handgun in Alachua County school classroom

“It’s really crazy because I live right behind the school and I just can’t imagine what would’ve happened if a teacher hadn’t seem that gun first, said parent Dawn Moore. “I mean first grader, they’re very curious about things and it could’ve been the worst case scenario.”

According to deputies, the mother led the child to an old backpack in her trunk. Deputies said the child took it to school without knowing her gun was inside.

“I really feel like the parents or whoever moved the gun in the first place should have been disciplined,” stated Moore.

School resource Deputy Anderson immediately responded, took the gun and secured it. Many parents told TV20 they are thankful for the quick response, but believe the gun should have never been on campus in the first place.”

“It could’ve been way worse,” shared parent Jennifer Scott. “Somebody really could get hurt. These children were first grader; 5 and 6 years old. Whose to say they would open the bookbag, play with it, show someone?”

The student’s mother told deputies the gun was moved from the glove compartment without her knowing.

“This could’ve been a disaster. Literally it could’ve been a disaster. Thankfully nobody got hurt,” stated Scott. “But as parent that’s super scary and we have children in multiple schools here in Alachua County.”

The principal responded to the investigation, asking those who own a firearm to make sure it is stored safely and not accessible to a child.

Deputies deemed it an accident, so no charges are being filed.

TRENDING STORY: ‘It felt like an earthquake’: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

High Springs Fire Department responds to explosion at chemical plant
‘It felt like an earthquake’: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant
The 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags hosted by Girls Place was held at Valley View on...
Girls Place hosts 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags fundraiser
Girls Place hosts 18th annual Hats, Hearts, and Handbags fundraiser
First-grader found with loaded handgun in elementary school classroom