‘It could’ve been a deadly situation’: Parents react to 1st grader accidentally bringing loaded gun to school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriffs deputies said a first grader from Meadowbrook Elementary accidentally brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday.

It all unfolded at around 1p.m. when the teacher noticed the weapon in the child’s backpack. Deputies said prior to the incident, the teacher had asked the student start bringing a backpack to school, so the teacher could send some items home.

RELATED: First-grader found with loaded handgun in Alachua County school classroom

“It’s really crazy because I live right behind the school and I just can’t imagine what would’ve happened if a teacher hadn’t seem that gun first, said parent Dawn Moore. “I mean first grader, they’re very curious about things and it could’ve been the worst case scenario.”

According to deputies, the mother led the child to an old backpack in her trunk. Deputies said the child took it to school without knowing her gun was inside.

ASO deputies say a 1st grader accidentally brought a loaded gun in his backpack to school yesterday. I spoke to parents who are shocked about the incident. I'll have more details about how the weapon was found, tonight at 10&11 @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/R7a6Zcs9XN — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) May 4, 2023

“I really feel like the parents or whoever moved the gun in the first place should have been disciplined,” stated Moore.

School resource Deputy Anderson immediately responded, took the gun and secured it. Many parents told TV20 they are thankful for the quick response, but believe the gun should have never been on campus in the first place.”

“It could’ve been way worse,” shared parent Jennifer Scott. “Somebody really could get hurt. These children were first grader; 5 and 6 years old. Whose to say they would open the bookbag, play with it, show someone?”

The student’s mother told deputies the gun was moved from the glove compartment without her knowing.

“This could’ve been a disaster. Literally it could’ve been a disaster. Thankfully nobody got hurt,” stated Scott. “But as parent that’s super scary and we have children in multiple schools here in Alachua County.”

The principal responded to the investigation, asking those who own a firearm to make sure it is stored safely and not accessible to a child.

Deputies deemed it an accident, so no charges are being filed.

TRENDING STORY: ‘It felt like an earthquake’: 4 hurt in explosion at High Springs chemical plant

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.