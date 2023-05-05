Marion County Pets: Barbie, Olivia, and Cordova

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is the bright-eyed beauty Barbie. This two-year-old pup loves to cuddle and is hoping to go on your next dream vacation.

Next is a very spunky kitty Olivia. This one-year-old girl can be a bit of a tom-boy and doesn’t mind showing you who is boss.

Lastly is a pup who could help you stay active Cordova. This active boy enjoys walking, hiking, and even kayaking!

RELATED: Marion County Pets: Luma, Sadie, and Whiskey

For the month of May, the Marion County Animal Shelter is holding their Mayday for Mutts adoption special.

The adoption fee is only $5 for dogs and cats.

Outside of this event, adoption fees for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marion.countyfl.org/animal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Marion County Pets: Barbie, Olivia, and Cordova
Ocala Downtown Market holds this years Ocala Veg Fest
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/5
“What’s up” with K-Country 5/5