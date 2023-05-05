Marion County Pets: Barbie, Olivia, and Cordova

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is the bright-eyed beauty Barbie. This two-year-old pup loves to cuddle and is hoping to go on your next dream vacation.

Next is a very spunky kitty Olivia. This one-year-old girl can be a bit of a tom-boy and doesn’t mind showing you who is boss.

Lastly is a pup who could help you stay active Cordova. This active boy enjoys walking, hiking, and even kayaking!

For the month of May, the Marion County Animal Shelter is holding their Mayday for Mutts adoption special.

The adoption fee is only $5 for dogs and cats.

Outside of this event, adoption fees for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marion.countyfl.org/animal.

